Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): The Ghaziabad Crime Branch Police have arrested three members of an interstate gang involved in theft from mobile towers, police said adding that the accused were involved in major thefts in Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat.

"All these thieves used to steal radio receiver units and other items from mobile towers. They used to sell all the stolen goods to scrap dealers in Mustafabad," Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADCP) of Police Sachidanand Rai said.

Also Read | Pro-Pakistan Slogans: Karnataka BJP Legislators' Delegation Urges DGP To Release FSL Report.

During police interrogation, the accused said that all three of them are members of an inter-state gang, who are residents of Delhi, who deal in scrap within Delhi NCR, Rai said.

"On this pretext, they also used to do recce of towers. They used to take care of the proximity to the police post. These people have committed several thefts in Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat. More than half a dozen cases have already been registered against the three arrested accused Monish, Anas and Sarim in Delhi NCR. Goods worth Rs 12 lakh, including a Scorpio, have been recovered from the arrested accused," the ADCP said.

Also Read | World War 3 Fears: NATO Launches ‘Nordic Response 2024’, a Massive War Game Near Russia Days After Vladimir Putin’s Accusation.

Police said that the three accused Monish, Anas and Sarim have been arrested from Ghaziabad's Khoda police station area.

Police added that three of their associates- Basid, Bholu and Arish are absconding and efforts are on to arrest them.

"All of them are part of the gang. The members used whatever money they earned by selling the stolen goods to support their lifestyle and expenses," Rai said.

Earlier, in December last year, the Crime Branch of Ghaziabad police arrested a notorious gang of thieves responsible for stealing batteries, Remote Radio units (RRU), and other equipment from mobile towers across Ghaziabad, Noida, and Delhi-NCR.

Ten individuals were arrested in connection with the case, including the gang's leader, Kanhaiya, from Mathura.

The police recovered stolen goods worth Rs 48 lakh from the arrested thieves and scrap dealers, including RRU units, mobile tower batteries, theft equipment, and the vehicle used in the crimes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)