Bengaluru, Aug 23 (PTI) JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send out a message of peace and create an atmosphere that is conducive to attract investors, amid the recent flare-up of communal incidents in Karnataka, during his visit to Mangaluru next week.

The former Chief Minister questioned the Prime Minister regarding the BJP's morality to speak on corruption, when the party's own government in the state is marred by allegations of corruption.

"I saw media reports about Narendra Modi coming to Mangaluru on September 2. What message will you (Modi) give? I want to tell the Prime Minister to give a message- to create an atmosphere of peace and that is conducive for attracting investors. If he does that the visit will be worthwhile," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters here, while pointing to Modi's Independence Day speech on the issue of corruption, asked the Prime Minister as to what morality does the BJP have to speak on corruption, when the people on the streets of Karnataka are talking about a 40 per cent commission charge against the government here.

"CBI is investigating Sisodia (Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia) regarding few crores in a case relating to the Excise Policy there, while here thousands of crores have been looted, there is no one to ask about it," he added.

Modi will visit Mangaluru on September 2 to attend various programmes and to inaugurate several projects.

Noting that the Congress and BJP have attached no importance to issues concerning development of the state and welfare of its people, Kumaraswamy said, both parties are focused on the issue like- Veer Savarkar, eating meat ahead of visiting temple.

"I want to tell the Kannadiga people, my party is focused on issues concerning them. We have no support for paths chosen by BJP and Congress. Our path is different to reach out to people," he said.

