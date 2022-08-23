Central government employees can now rejoice as it is time for the second Dearness Allowance (DA) hike of the year and latest reports suggest that the announcement could be made after the next round of cabinet meetings. The official announcement could come around the end of next month when the festival of Navratri begins in late September.

This figure is expected based on the latest inflation data. The All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) remained above 129. The DA hike is decided on the bases of the AICPI data and the numbers make a 4 percent hike likelier against the earlier 3 percent received by central government employees for January 2022. 7th Pay Commission: No 8th Pay Commission to Revise Allowances And Pensions? Here’s An Update

With the increase in dearness allowance by 4 percent, the da of central government employees will increase to 38%. The increased dearness allowance benefits may be received by employees from September 2022. The new dearness allowance will be applicable from July 1, 2022. In such a situation, the arrears of July and August will also be included in this. 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces Hike in Dearness Allowances From 31% to 34% for Govt Staff, Pensioners

The government had raised the Dearness Allowance last in March 2022, when it was increased from 31 to 34 per cent, and before that in July 2021, the Centre raised the DA from 17 per cent to 28 per cent.

The long standing demand of central government employees for release of DA arrears for the 18-month period when it was frozen has not materialised into any gains yet. However, the call has been ongoing.

DA hikes were frozen between January 2020 and June 2021 amid the surge of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was clarified that there was no stance on giving arrears for the frozen DA.

