Ahmedabad, Dec 20 (PTI) As many as 47 MOUs expressing investment intention of Rs 1.56 lakh crore were signed on Wednesday as a part of the upcoming 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, expecting to generate more than 7.59 lakh employment opportunities, officials said.

With this, a total of 2,747 MOUs showcasing potential investment of Rs 3.37 lakh crore have been signed so far as a part of the summit which is scheduled to be held on January 10-12 next year, as per an official release.

The industries covered by the Memorandums of Understanding signed on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel are likely to commence operations between 2023 and 2028.

They will be strategically located in various districts, including Kutch, Bharuch, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Amreli, Vadodara, Surat, Panchmahal, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Dang, Navsari, and Rajkot, it said.

These industries encompassed sectors such as engineering, auto industries, mineral-based projects, industrial parks, textiles and apparel, education, health, and agro and food processing, cabinet minister Rushikesh Patel told reporters.

Patel said 2,600 MOUs worth of investment intentions of around Rs 46,000 crore were signed during the Vibrant Gujarat-Vibrant District (VGVD) initiative. This will provide employment to 1.70 lakh people, he said.

Further, a total of 147 such agreements have been signed so far in the weekly event organised every Wednesday in the presence of CM Patel, expressing investment intention of Rs 2.91 lakh crore, the minister said.

"Overall, 2,747 MOUs have been signed so far in the run-up to the 10th VGGS, which is expected to attract potential investment of Rs 3.37 lakh crore and provide employment to 10.91 lakh people," he said.

A total of 21 countries have confirmed their participation as partner nations.

They are Australia, Bangladesh, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Morocco, Mozambique, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Poland, and Tanzania, he said.

Apart from this, 16 partner organisations are participating, the minister said, adding that so far, 75,000 delegates from 72 countries, including India, have registered online to participate in the Summit.

"Under Vibrant Gujarat, a roadshow has been organised in ten major cities of the country. Another roadshow will be held in Hyderabad on December 22. International roadshows were held in 11 countries," Patel said.

