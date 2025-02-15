Bhopal, Feb 15 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has stated that the state's new Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy 2025 is a significant step towards attracting multinational companies and establishing Madhya Pradesh as a digital and technological hub.

This policy will prove to be a milestone in accelerating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India, he said.

The Global Investors Summit-2025, to be held in Bhopal, will provide the largest platform to present this policy at the global level. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit on February 24, which will further strengthen the investment landscape of Madhya Pradesh.

At the summit, the Chief Minister will present this policy to investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers from around the world, aiming to elevate the state to new heights in the GCC sector.

This summit is expected to bring in a large number of investment proposals for GCCs, transforming the state's economic landscape.

Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are centres established by international companies in countries other than their headquarters. Their purpose is to streamline global operations and leverage advanced technologies.

These centres offer services like software development, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data analytics, financial services, research and development, supply chain management, and customer support.

India has in recent times become the world's largest GCC hub, with over 1600 GCCs operational. Madhya Pradesh is fully prepared to rapidly increase its share in this sector.

The policy is focused on attracting investments in areas like IT, finance, engineering, and business process outsourcing, with the potential to completely transform the state's industrial landscape.

Thanks to Yadav's efforts, Madhya Pradesh has emerged as one of the country's most promising investment destinations, a state government press statement said.

Under his leadership, there have been continuous efforts to improve ease of doing business, develop IT infrastructure, and attract investors. The state government has appointed the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (MPSeDC) as the nodal agency for implementing this policy, which will provide all possible assistance to companies.

To facilitate the rapid establishment of GCCs in the state, a special Policy Implementation Unit (PIU) is being created to oversee incentives allocation, project approvals, and compliance monitoring. This will ensure that investors receive timely support, enabling them to start their projects quickly in the state.

Madhya Pradesh offers a favourable environment for GCCs. Over the past three years, the state's IT/ITES exports have tripled, with an annual growth rate of 43 per cent. Cities like Indore, Bhopal, and Jabalpur are quickly developing as hubs for IT and ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing).

The state has over 300 engineering colleges, producing more than 50,000 technology graduates annually. Cost-effective business operations, state-of-the-art technology parks, special economic zones (SEZs), and simplified regulatory processes make this policy even more effective.

Madhya Pradesh ranks fourth in the Ease of Doing Business index, demonstrating a favourable environment for investors.

Madhya Pradesh's GCC Policy 2025 is a transformative initiative that will play a key role in helping India achieve its target of a 110 billion-dollar GCC market by 2030. Focused on innovation, infrastructure, and incentives, this policy will position the state as a leading destination for global companies to establish and expand their GCC operations.

The upcoming Global Investors Summit-2025 will be the largest platform to present this initiative to international investors, and Madhya Pradesh is expected to receive historic investment proposals. The presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will further enhance the significance of this event.

The implementation of this policy will usher Madhya Pradesh into a new era of innovation, technology, and job creation, offering global-level employment opportunities for the state's youth and giving a new impetus to the state's economy. PTI

