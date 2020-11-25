Panaji, Nov 25 (PTI) Goa on Wednesday reported 125 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 47,193, a health department official said.

With four more persons succumbing to the infection, the overall toll mounted to 683, he said.

A total of 61 patients were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the tally of recoveries to 45,229, the official said. Goa has 1,281 active cases.

He said 1,942 samples were tested during the day.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 47,193, new cases 125, death toll 683, discharged 45,229, active cases 1,281, samples tested till date 3,38,145.

