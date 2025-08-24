Panaji (Goa) [India], August 24 (ANI): As part of its journey to become an AI-led state under the Goa AI Mission 2027, the event 'AI for Governance and Social Impact: Leveraging Technology for Inclusive, Responsible, and Sustainable Public Systems' marked a defining step in this direction.

The event, organised by the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (DITE&C), Government of Goa, in collaboration with the Goa Institute of Management (GIM) and IndiaAI Mission, brought together leaders from government, academia, and global industry to discuss how Artificial Intelligence can strengthen governance with inclusivity and sustainability.

A highlight of the day was the signing of an MoU between DITE&C and the Digital India Bhashini Division (MeitY). This collaboration will bring multilingual AI solutions to Goa's public systems, ensuring that governance becomes more inclusive and accessible for citizens across languages and backgrounds.

The event was inaugurated by Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Rohan A. Khaunte, along with Shri Kabir Shirgaonkar, Director of DITEC; Dr. Ajit Parulekar, Director of Goa Institute of Management; Shri Amitabh Nag, CEO of DIBD; and Kavita Bhatia, Chief Operating Officer of the IndiaAI Mission, MeitY. The program was also attended by Heads of Departments and senior officials of the Government of Goa.

At its core, the day carried a clear vision: to make Goa a living model of how AI can drive inclusive, ethical, and sustainable governance, where innovation translates into social impact and every citizen becomes part of the digital economy.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Rohan A. Khaunte said, "We are focusing on capacity building, ethical and responsible AI, and turning innovation into impact, because AI is not just a buzzword; it must remain human-centric. With the Goa AI Mission 2027, we are building skills, empowering startups, creating capital support, and strengthening infrastructure."

He further stressed that this is a shared mission, where integrating AI into governance goes beyond efficiency to embrace creativity, inclusivity, and transformative impact. "Goa embodies a spirit of innovation, openness, and resilience, and is prepared to lead this transformation," he added.

The sessions explored themes ranging from equity in governance to the opportunities of Generative AI, with perspectives from the IFC World Bank Group, Google Cloud, UNESCO, AI Transformation, Practical Action, and Sarvam AI, sharing global perspectives and methods for assessing AI readiness.

By integrating AI into its governance frameworks, Goa is not only strengthening its innovation ecosystem but also laying the groundwork for becoming a model AI-led state in India. (ANI)

