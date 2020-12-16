Panaji, Dec 16 (PTI) The Goa cabinet on Wednesday decided to recommend to the Governor that a five-day long session of the Legislative Assembly be held from January 25.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant gave this information.

"The cabinet took a decision to recommend to the governor to hold a five-day long session of the Assembly from January 25," he said.

Budget will not be placed during the January session, he said, adding that a longer session would held later for that purpose.

