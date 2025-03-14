North Goa (Goa) [India], March 14 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday participated in Holi celebrations at Ravindra Bhavan in Sankhali. Visuals showed people dancing and enjoying the celebrations at Ravindra Bhavan.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Sawant extended heartfelt wishes to the people of Goa and the country.

"I extend my heartfelt wishes to all the people of Goa and the country on the occasion of Holi and Rang Panchami. In Goa, every locality is celebrating Holi and the Rang Panchami festival with great enthusiasm. I myself am present with my people at Ravindra Bhavan to celebrate Rang Panchami. The celebrations of Rang Panchami and Holi are bringing joy and excitement across the country," CM Sawant said.

Holi, the festival of colours, is being celebrated across the country and people are celebrating the occasion with harmony and joy. Meanwhile, Border Security Force (BSF) jawans posted at India's borders celebrated Holi and enjoyed the festival along with their duty.

The festival of Holi has been celebrated across the country, with people coming together to celebrate with colors, music, and traditional festivities.

From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil."

In Mathura and Vrindavan, famous for their grand Holi celebrations, devotees began the traditional rituals, including the famous Lathmar Holi.

Cities like Varanasi, Jaipur, and Delhi witnessed enthusiastic crowds smearing each other with colors and enjoying festive treats like gujiya and thandai. Authorities have deployed security personnel in major cities to ensure peaceful celebrations.

Holi, also known as the Spring Festival, marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. The festival begins with Holika Dahan, where a bonfire is lit to mark the death of Holika, a symbol of evil and a special Puja to burn evil spirits is performed.

The festival of colors also follows a Hindu mythology, where Demon King Hiranyakashyapu, who was unhappy with his son Prahlad for his wholehearted devotion to the God Bishnu, ordered his sister Holika to kill Prahalad. (ANI)

