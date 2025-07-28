Sawan Somwars, which are the Mondays of the Shravan month, are important days in dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. In India, the month of Sawan is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm, where devotees observe fast, offer prayers and seek the blessings of the Lord. Two traditions are followed in India as per the lunar months - Amanta and Purnimanta. Amanta is followed by the states of Western and South India, while Purnimanta is followed in North Indian states. When Will Shravan 2025 Begin? Know Sawan Mahina Start and End Dates, Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Holy Month.

In North India, including states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand, the third Shravan Somwar vrat in the month of Shravan 2025 falls on Monday, July 28. In several western and southern states like Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the third Shravan Somwar vrat falls on Monday, August 11. Sawan Somwar 2025 Vrat Vidhi: Sacred Rules and Fasting Rituals To Follow As You Worship Lord Shiva During the Holy Month of Shravan.

Third Shravan Somwar Vrat 2025 Dates

In Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand, the third Shravan Somwar vrat in the month of Shravan 2025 falls on Monday, July 28.

In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the third Shravan Somwar vrat falls on Monday, August 11.

Third Shravan Somwar Vrat Significance

Sawan Somwars hold great significance and the rituals aim to honour Lord Shiva. As per religious beliefs, it is said that the holy month of Sawan, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is considered one of the most spiritually rewarding times in the Hindu calendar.

Devotees believe that worshipping Shiva during this month, particularly on Mondays, brings divine blessings, removes obstacles, and fulfils wishes. During this month, the energy in Shiva temples is vibrant, with chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ echoing and filling the air with divinity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2025 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).