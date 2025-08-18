Mondays are extremely auspicious for the devotees of Lord Shiva. The day, known as ‘Somwar,’ is dedicated to worshipping Shiva, with millions of followers engaging in rituals and prayers to seek his divine blessings. Lord Shiva, affectionately known as Bholenath, Mahadev, Neelkanth and more, worshipping the deity on Mondays has traditional roots. Devotees also observe a fast on Monday, often known as Someshwar Vrat. To make Mondays even more spiritual and mark a devotional start to the week, devotees share Lord Shiva photos, “Om Namah Shivaya” pictures and images with Monday morning greetings. Hence, we bring you Lord Shiva Photos and Mahadev HD wallpapers for free download online.

Monday, also known as Somvar, is of special importance to devotees of Lord Shiva. According to Hindu tradition, the day is considered highly auspicious for worshipping Mahadev. Devotees observe Somvar Vrat (Monday fast), offering prayers, water, milk and bel leaves to Shiva in temples. For women, the Somvar Vrat carries added significance. Unmarried girls observe the fast to be blessed with a good life partner, while married women keep it for the wellbeing and longevity of their husbands, inspired by the devotion of Goddess Parvati. Legends state that worship on Mondays pleases Lord Shiva immensely, granting blessings of strength, harmony and spiritual growth. Start your week with the blessings of Lord Shiva with these Bholenath images, Mahadev HD wallpapers, “Om Namah Shivaya” photos and greetings that you can share with your friends and family.

Lord Shiva Photos

Lord Shiva Photos (Photo Credits: Unsplash.com)

Lord Shiva Images

Lord Shiva Photos (Photo Credits: Unsplash.com)

Lord Shiva Wallpapers

Lord Shiva Photos (Photo Credits: Unsplash.com)

Har Har Mahadev Photos

Har Har Mahadev Photos (Photo Credits: File Image)

Har Har Mahadev Images

Har Har Mahadev Photos (Photo Credits: File Image)

Om Namah Shivaya Pictures

Om Namah Shivaya Pictures (Photo Credits: File Image)

Lord Shiva GIF Images:

For Lord Shiva devotees, Monday is a day of devotion, discipline and divine connection, bringing strength, harmony and blessings. Shubh Somwar ki Shubkamnaye!

