Panaji, Jan 4 (PTI) The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance does not exist in the country, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai claimed on Monday after being asked why his party had not quit the ruling alliance officially despite being dropped from the ministry in the coastal state.

All three GFP MLAs were removed from the Goa cabinet by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in July in 2019.

"The NDA does not exist as such so there is nothing about leaving the NDA. For us, our ties with the BJP died with (former chief minister) Manohar Parrikar," he said.

He accused the BJP of destroying allies who are part of the NDA, giving the example of the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United).

"The BJP runs a coalition government with the Janata Dal (United) in Bihar, but it has destroyed the JD(U) in Arunachal Pradesh. There is no such thing as a national coalition which is headed by Prime Minister Modi," Sardesai claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)