Sankhali (North Goa) [India], October 31: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant flagged off the 'Run for Unity', on the occasion of the 148th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in Sankhali, here on Tuesday and said that this event was organised to run for the progress of India during this 'Azadi ka Amrit Kaal'.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant said, "I am happy that I am participating in the 'Run for Unity' in Sankhali. All elected representatives and children are participating in this. We are taking an oath of unity in this program. Youth from the whole of Goa have come together to give the message of unity. The youth of Goa will also join the My Bharat campaign."

CM Sawant further said that this run has been conducted to run for the progress of India during this 'Azadi ka Amrit Kaal'.

"The programme has become successful in Goa. This was organised at every block level and more than 2 lakh school students participated in the event. I also welcome the 'My Bharat Campaign' initiated by PM Modi. The youth of Goa will participate in this campaign. Youth will get a new direction in skill development. The youth of Goa have become inspired by various campaigns run by PM Modi such as Make in India, Digital India campaign and Startup India campaign," he further said.

Every year, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel served as India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister between 1947 to 1950.

Earlier speaking at the National Unity Day parade in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the World was today watching India which had set a new peak of achievements.

"Today the whole world is watching India, today India is at a new peak of achievements. The world has been surprised to see India's potential in the G20 Summit. We are proud that our borders remain safe amidst many global crises. We are proud that in the next few years, we are going to become the third-largest economy in the world. We are proud that today India has reached that part of the Moon where no other country in the world has been able to reach. We are proud that today India is manufacturing everything from Tejas fighter planes to INS Vikrant itself. We are proud that today in India, our professionals are running and leading the billion-dollar companies of the world. We are proud that today the glory of the Tricolour is continuously increasing in big sports events of the world. We are proud that our youth are breaking records, winning medals" the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

