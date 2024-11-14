Panaji, Nov 14 (PTI) The Goa government is launching an online lottery for which the first draw will take place on November 24, an official said on Thursday, stressing that the play of chance as a form of gaming and entertainment is now accepted across India.

Narayan Gad, director of Small Savings and Lotteries of the Goa government assured that the process will be transparent.

“With our online lottery streamlining processes through technology, we are setting a new standard in the lottery industry. The technology-based product will enhance transparency and ensure improved monitoring and regulation of operations,” he said.

Gad said that the first draw of the lottery will take place on November 24.

“With the marketing license issued by the Directorate of Small Savings and Lotteries, Government of Goa, 'Great Goa Games' is set to become a trailblazer in India's lottery industry, which currently functions on a largely paper ticket-based system that is officially prevalent in more than 10 states in India,” a government spokesperson said.

The spokesman said that the online lottery system will be entirely paperless, leveraging cutting-edge technology to ensure a seamless opportunity for lottery lovers across India.

Arun Pandey, founder of Rhiti Sports that has been awarded the licence to market and sell the lottery, said, “We are thrilled to launch Great Goa Games, the sole completely technology-based online lottery brand from India.”

