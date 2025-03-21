Panaji (Goa) [India] March 21 (ANI): The Government of Goa announced the acquisition of a plot of land in the sacred city of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, for the construction of Goa Ram Nivas, a dedicated space for the devotees of Shri Ramlala Virajman, particularly from the state of Goa, according to the press release.

This initiative is in line with the ongoing development of the grand Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a vision brought to life under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Goa Ram Nivas will provide an assured and sacred place of stay for devotees visiting Ayodhya, offering them a peaceful environment to fulfil their spiritual journey.

Also Read | Mahindra & Mahindra Announces Price Hike of up to 3% for Its SUV and Commercial Vehicle From April 2025.

The Government of Goa extends its sincere appreciation to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Awas Evam Vikas Parishad, and the Government of Uttar Pradesh for their steadfast support in enabling this significant initiative.

The Goa Ram Nivas project embodies the principle of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi," highlighting its dual commitment to both the spiritual well-being of devotees and the preservation of cultural heritage. This initiative strengthens the spiritual and cultural ties between Parshuram Bhoomi in Goa and Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, the press release stated.

Also Read | Dramatic Videos Show 18 BJP MLAs Suspended Amid Ruckus in Karnataka Assembly; House Marshals Remove Legislators.

The Goa government emphasizes that this project stands as a testament to our shared heritage and represents a significant advancement towards the holistic development of Bharat, seamlessly integrating spiritual devotion with modern infrastructure.

This initiative strengthens the unity of our nation, fostering cultural exchanges and building deeper ties between the people of Goa and Ayodhya.

The Government of Goa remains committed to preserving and nurturing both our ancient traditions and our progress, ensuring that both development and heritage go hand in hand and harmoniously integrated, reflecting a balanced path toward the future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)