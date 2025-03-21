Bengaluru March 21: The Karnataka Speaker on Friday suspended 18 BJP MLAs for six months for disrupting proceedings of the Assembly. Dramatic scenes unfolded in the House and visuals showed House marshals picking up BJP MLAs and carrying them outside the House. A Bill was tabled by Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil. Ruckus erupted in the Assembly as BJP MLAs entered the Well of the House and also tore and threw papers at the Speaker UT Khader's chair.

The Bill granting four per cent reservation to minorities including Muslims in contract work was passed by Karnataka Assembly. Earlier today, an uproar followed in the State Assembly after Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna's allegation of honey trap attempt was made on him. BJP legislators raised loud slogans "down, down" as some members held CDs in their hands claiming they had proof of the alleged honey trap. They then stormed into the well of the house even as CM Siddaramaiah was speaking. BJP Slams Karnataka Govt's 4% Minority Quota, Calls It 'appeasement Politics'.

R Ashoka, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said, "It is not the issue of one party, it's a biggest conspiracy against legislators who are working for the people and some are doing this (honey trap) with clear hidden agenda." Speaking in the house Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended his government and said there was no question of protecting anyone in the Honey Trap. Karnataka Assembly Passes Resolution Against Waqf (Amendment) Bill, BJP's LoP Accuses of 'appeasement Politics'.

Marshals Lift BJP MLAs Away From the House

#WATCH | Bengaluru: 18 Karnataka BJP MLAs being carried out of the Assembly after their suspension. The House passed the Bill for their suspension for six months for disrupting the proceedings of Assembly. The Bill was tabled by Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister… pic.twitter.com/KKss0M9LVZ — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2025

The BJP leaders were demanding a judicial inquiry, but CM Siddaramiah said that G Parmeshwara had already responded to the allegations made by KN Rajanna, and has set up an enquiry. "It is the government's responsibility to protect anyone in the case. According to the law, the guilty should be punished. The Home Minister replied that if Rajanna complained, a high-level probe would be investigated. Rajanna did not name anyone, action could be taken if he had named someone. There is no question of protecting anyone in the case," the CM said earlier.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)