Panaji, Jul 29 (PTI) The Goa government has amended its Homestay Policy to address key challenges faced by local communities involved in the hospitality sector in the coastal state's rural areas, minister Rohan Khaunte has said.

A direct grant of Rs 2 lakh will now be offered to eligible applicants to set up homestays, replacing the earlier reimbursement-based model that posed financial hurdles for many rural households, Khaunte said on Monday evening.

"The original policy required beneficiaries to invest first and claim the amount later, which was not practical for women in rural households," he told reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly.

"Based on their feedback, we have made the necessary changes to ensure the policy is inclusive, accessible and truly empowering," Khaunte added.

The revised policy applies to homestays with one to six lettable rooms within the owner's residence, specifically in rural areas, the minister said.

"While the registration is permitted across Goa, incentives will be limited to non-coastal, non-urban zones to ensure the policy's rural focus is preserved," he said.

The initiative is deeply rooted in women empowerment, as homestays will primarily be managed by the household women, Khaunte said.

"This is not just about adding inventory to our tourism ecosystem, it's about creating livelihood opportunities, preserving cultural heritage, and giving rural women a leadership role in community-based tourism," he said.

The tourism department will roll out the application process for taking benefit of this scheme once the ongoing assembly session concludes on August 8, he said.

In the initial phase, 100 homestays will be supported under the scheme, the minister said.

"The department also plans to strengthen its existing MoUs with platforms like Airbnb and MakeMyTrip to promote these rural stays and improve their operational readiness," he stated.

