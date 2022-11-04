Panaji, Nov 4 (PTI) The Goa government on Friday hiked the cooking cost per student for its flagship midday meal scheme, which will be implemented from November 7, an official said.

The cooking cost per student for midday meal at pre-primary and primary schools has been increased from Rs 7.11 to Rs 8, while for upper primary it has been hiked from Rs 7.45 to Rs 10, state director of education Shailesh Zingade told reporters here.

Self-help groups, mahila mandals and parent teachers associations that supply midday meals to students will avail this benefit, he said.

