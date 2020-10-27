Panaji, Oct 27 (PTI) At least 215 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 345 recovered from the infection in Goa on Tuesday, an official said.

With the detection of the latest cases, the tally in the coastal state reached 42,747, of which 39,778 patients have recovered from the disease, the official said.

Apart from this, three patients died of the infection during the day, taking the toll to 585, he said.

A total of 1,961 samples were tested for the infection during the day, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 42,747, new cases 215, deaths 585, discharged 39,778, active cases 2,384 samples tested till date 2,93,591.

