21-year-old man arrested from Mumbai by Goa police for kidnapping a minor Goa girl. (Photo: Goa police)

Panaji (Goa) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Goa Police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man from Mumbai for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl residing in a hostel, an officer said.

The accused was identified as 21-year-old Akshay Manohar Tayde, a resident of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

Sharing details of the incident, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Mapusa, Jivba Dalvi said the warden of the girls' hostel lodged a complaint on January 7, Sunday, claiming that a boarder, aged 14, left for shopping in Mapusa market in the afternoon but did not return.

"An FIR in the matter was registered at Mapusa police station under Section 363 of the IPC and Section 8 of the Goa Children's Act," read an official release by the Goa Police.

On the instructions of SDPO Dalvi, Shitakant Nayak, a police inspector, constituted teams to collect intelligence on the accused.

During the subsequent probe, the accused was found to be on the move with the missing minor girl.

"Further, SDPO Dalvi contacted his counterparts in Mumbai Police. Staff was deputed at Navpada, Mumbai and after thorough human and technical investigation, the victim and the accused person were traced at Mumbai and brought to Mapusa," the police added in the release.

The accused was arrested and remanded in police custody, the police added.

"The investigation is (still) in progress," Goa Police added in the release.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

