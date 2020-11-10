Panaji, Nov 10 (PTI) With an addition of 180 fresh infections, Goa's COVID-19 caseload reached 45,389 on Tuesday, an official from the health department said.

At least 199 COVID-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals, while four died of the infection during the day, the official said.

With this, the number of recoveries in the coastal state reached 42,877 and the toll stood at 651, he said.

There are currently 1,861 active cases in the state, the official said, adding that 1,578 samples were tested during the day.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 45,389, new cases 180, death toll 651, discharged 42,877, active cases 1,861, samples tested till date 3,15,761.

