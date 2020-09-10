Panaji, Sept 10 (PTI) As many as 639 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while six persons died of the infection in Goa on Thursday, a health official said.

With the addition of the latest cases, the tally in the coastal state has risen to 22,890, the official said.

At least 436 persons were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 17,592, he said.

A total of 2,666 swab samples were tested, of which results of 1,440 came out negative, 639 were positive and 485 reports are awaited, the official said.

The death of six COVID-19 patients has taken the toll to 268, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 22,890, new cases 639, deaths 268, discharged 17,592, active cases 5,030, samples tested till date 2,19,666.

