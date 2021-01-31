Panaji, Jan 31 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 caseload went up by 53 and reached 53,409 on Sunday, a health department official said.

The death toll mounted to 768 as two more patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 51,891 with 60 of them getting discharge on Sunday. The state now has 750 active cases, the official said.

"As 1,396 tests were conducted during the day, the overall test count in the state went up to 4,50,676," he added.

