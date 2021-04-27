Pune, Apr 27 (PTI) Lt Gen J S Nain, GOC-in-C, Southern Command visited the old Command Hospital complex here to review a dedicated medical facility established for the treatment of COVID-19 cases, an official release said.

Patients referred by the district medical officer are being treated at the facility, it added.

"We are fully geared up for extending medical aid to the state government and people of Pune at this facility," Lt Gen Nain said on this occasion.

Assistance has also been provided by the Army for opening a 900-bed hospital at Ahmedabad and a 100-bed isolation facility at Barmer, Rajasthan. In Madhya Pradesh a 100-bed facility has been set up at Bhopal and 40-bed facilities at Gwalior and Saugor, the release said.

