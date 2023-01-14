New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has approached the Supreme Court seeking protection and quashing of the multiple FIRs registered against her in various States over the poster of her documentary film showing goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette.

The poster of the documentary depicts the Hindu goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette.

Also Read | Delhi | Indira Gandhi International Airport Police & Vigilance Department Busted a … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The case was mentioned on Friday before a bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha and the bench said it would hear the case on January 20.

The plea also sought clubbing of all the FIRs registered against her in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the poster.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Announces Rs 10,000 Per Year as Apparel Allowance for Inmates of Old Age Homes, Orphanages.

The filmmaker has also sought a stay of the criminal proceedings emanating from these FIRs.

Manimekalai has said her attempt as a creative filmmaker was not to offend the religious sentiment of anyone but to depict the image of a radically inclusive goddess.

She said that she also received open calls for violence against her crew and her family after she tweeted a poster of her film, Kaali.

Manimekalai has challenged the proceedings against her in the district courts of Hazratganj in Lucknow, Ratlam, Bhopal and Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Haridwar in Uttarakhand and Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)