New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Assam floods in which 20 lakh people have been affected.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- The state of Assam is being ravaged by catastrophic floods. The state is facing one of its worst floods, affecting more than 20 lakh people," Gogoi said in his notice.

He added that the Assam floods are affecting lives and livelihoods every day. In this grim reality, the nation is paying in human lives every day.

"Floods in Assam demand tenable solutions, as also suggested by the Standing Committee on Water Resources. Firstly, funds for long-term erosion management need to be released to vulnerable areas, especially Lewramukh, Borghuli, Muwamari, Taatikata," he stated.

Flood plain zoning in the state must be incentivised as a priority and river erosion should be included in the admissible list of calamities for availing assistance under NDRF and SDRF, he further stated.

Appropriate bodies such as River Basin Organisations need to be set up, he said.

"Therefore, I request that the Parliament discuss the urgent matter of floods in Assam," he further said.

The death toll in floods and landslides in the state has mounted to 192 this year so far.

Nearly 5.39 lakh people in 12 districts are still affected by the deluge. In the last 24 hours, two people died after drowning in flood waters in the Hailakandi district. Out of this, 173 people died in floods, and 19 lost their lives in landslides.

According to the daily flood report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 3.56 lakh people are still affected in Cachar district while 1.42 lakh people are affected in Morigaon district.

38751 people have still lodged in 114 relief camps in eight districts.

The daily flood report of ASDMA also stated that 390 villages and 7368 hectares of cropland are still under flood waters.

Earlier, the people of the state are now worried over the post-flood complications including diseases.

As the flood water starts receding, there is an increased risk of water-borne diseases through direct contact with polluted waters.

Many flood-affected people of the Morigaon district have suffered many diseases that as high fever and diarrhoea.

More than 600 people of Solmari Dekargaon village have taken temporary shelter on roads, and schools as their houses are still submerged under water. (ANI)

