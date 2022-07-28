Mumbai, July 28: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over north Haryana-Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh on July 28 and 29; Uttarakhand from July 28-30 and over East Uttar Pradesh on July 30.

The weather agency also said that fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to continue over Central, West, East, and South India during the next 2-3 days.

"Isolated heavy falls very likely over Jharkhand on 28th; Bihar & Telangana on 28th & 29th; Rayalaseema & Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 30th & 31st July and 01st August and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal 28th-31st July & 01st August 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Bihar on 30th & 31st July & 01st August 2022," the daily weather bulletin read.

According to IMD, a cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of Rajasthan and another over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh

coast in lower tropospheric levels. The weather bureau has also forecasted isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during July 27th-30th; Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh on July 30, 31, and August 1.

The IMD said that there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over the country during the next 5 days. Forecasting weather, the weather agency said that light to moderate thunderstorm activity is likely to continue at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan during the next 3 days.

As per Skymet Weather, the monsoon trough is passing through Bikaner, Ajmer, Shivpuri, Siddhi, Ambikapur, Balasore, and then East south-eastwards to Northeast Bay of Bengal. "Light rain is possible over rest of the country except south Rajasthan and Saurashtra and Kutch," it stated.

In its daily forecast, Skymet said that in the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with few heavy spells are possible over Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, North Rajasthan, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim parts of Assam and at one or two places of Madhya Pradesh.

