New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Gold price climbed Rs 300 to Rs 63,350 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a bullish trade in the overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 63,050 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped Rs 400 to Rs 79,500 per kilogram, while it had settled at Rs 79,100 per kg in the previous close.

In the international markets, gold and silver were trading higher at USD 2,050 per ounce and USD 24.45 per ounce, respectively.

Spot gold at Comex was trading at USD 2,050 per ounce, up by USD 13 from the previous close in the global markets.

"The dollar index fell to its lowest point since early August after US growth for the third quarter revised lower on Thursday, which boosted the gold prices," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

