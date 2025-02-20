New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Gold prices hit a fresh high of Rs 89,450 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, advancing Rs 50 amid firm global trends, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had settled at Rs 89,400 per 10 grams on Wednesday.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity went up Rs 50 to establish a record of Rs 89,050 per 10 grams.

"Gold hit fresh record highs on Thursday as the news flow regarding Trump's tariff policy continues to attract safe haven flow towards gold and also to prevent investors from profit-taking in gold," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst -- Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

President Trump stated on Wednesday that he would impose tariffs on timber, vehicles, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals over the next month or sooner.

"The news fuelled market fears that Trump's trade tariffs policy could spark a global trade war, boosting safe-haven gold prices," Gandhi added.

Silver prices also climbed Rs 700 to Rs 1,00,300 per kilogram from Rs 99,600 per kg in the previous market close.

Meanwhile, in futures trade on the MCX, gold contracts for April delivery jumped Rs 500 to Rs 86,410 per 10 grams.

"Gold traded positively with a gain in MCX. A weaker dollar index has further aided gold's upward momentum, while ongoing tariff adjustments from the US continue to fuel uncertainty, keeping demand for gold high," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst of Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said.

Silver futures for March delivery rallied Rs 1,224, or 1.27 per cent, to Rs 97,630 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Globally, Comex gold futures for April delivery rose USD 36.81, or 1.25 per cent, to hit a fresh peak of USD 2,972.91 per ounce.

According to experts, the yellow metal futures increased amid reports that President Trump stated that a trade agreement with China would be possible.

The geopolitical worries arise after Trump said Ukraine initiated the conflict with Russia and hinted that it was time to reimburse the US for all the money it had given.

Further, the Federal Reserve for the January policy meeting minutes released on Wednesday that had a little impact on the bullion prices in the overseas markets.

However, some of the Federal Open Market Committee members advocated for a steady interest rate and no rush for any cuts, experts said.

Comex silver futures in the Asian market hours appreciated 2.08 per cent to USD 33.73 per ounce.

"Investors await the US weekly jobless claims data to be release later on Thursday to assess labour market strength and will provide further insights into the monetary policy trajectory," Abans Holdings' Chief Executive Officer Chintan Mehta said.

