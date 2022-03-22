New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Gold declined marginally by Rs 22 to Rs 51,415 per 10 grams here on Tuesday in line with weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 51,437 per 10 grams.

Silver, in contrast, gained Rs 162 to Rs 68,137 per kg from Rs 67,975 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,928 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.18 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded marginally down with spot prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,928 per ounce on Tuesday. Gold prices traded weak on stronger dollar and rise in the US bond yields," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst Commodities Tapan Patel said.

