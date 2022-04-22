New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Gold prices spurted by Rs 263 to Rs 52,472 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday in line with firm global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal finished at Rs 52,209 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also moved higher by Rs 500 to Rs 67,707 per kg from Rs 67,207 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee declined by 25 paise to close at 76.42 against the US dollar on Friday, in line with a sell-off in domestic equities and a firm greenback in the overseas markets.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,952 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.45 per ounce.

"Gold prices at COMEX were firm on Friday on global growth worries over higher inflation," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

