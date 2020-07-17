Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Kerala unit of the Congress moved a no-confidence motion against the Pinarayi Vijayan government and the Kerala Assembly Speaker in connection with the alleged gold smuggling case. The Assembly session is scheduled to begin on July 27.

According to Congress MLA, VD Satheesan, the step was taken in light of multiple allegations that surround the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), specifically in the alleged gold smuggling case.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Retaliates After Rahul Gandhi Posts Video to Corner Modi Govt on 'Geopolitical Setbacks'.

Former principal secretary to the Kerala chief minister and former IT secretary M Sivasankar was suspended pending an enquiry for violation of service rules after his alleged links to the case surfaced.

"There are serious allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former principal secretary M Sivasankar involving the smuggling mafia, metal currency links and their connection with terrorist organizations. Even though the principal secretary was accused of having several links with these gangs for many months, the chief minister was not ready to take any action against him. The principal secretary was also the head of the state's information technology (IT) department and the one, who was accused in the gold smuggling cases, held a post in the department under him. As a representative of the people, and as a concerned citizen, I believe it is our duty to ask questions on the floor of the Assembly and hold the responsible persons accountable," Satheesan added.

Also Read | Rajasthan Police SOG Stopped by Haryana Cops Outside Manesar Hotel Where Rebel Congress MLAs Are Camping: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

The MLA added that the suspension of the principal secretary was not an adequate consequence of the allegation.

"The suspension is only an initial step. Whenever an order is issued from the principal secretary, the CM's name is also on it. No surveillance or intelligence has been put in place. As per protocol, the Intelligence DGP has to meet the CM every day, but there is no information from the CM's side because he is himself involved with these smuggling activities. The chief minister has misused the office. Action must be taken against everyone involved," he added.

This comes days after 30 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 14.82 crore was caught in consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)