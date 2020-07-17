New Delhi, July 17: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar retaliated on Twitter after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi uploaded a video to highlight the "disastrous foreign policy" enacted by the Narendra Modi government. Jaishankar, in a sharp retort, asked the Gandhi scion to consult an expert on critical issues before forming his opinion.

Gandhi, in a clip uploaded on his social media handle earlier today, claimed that India's neighbouring nations of SAARC which shared cordial relations with the country till 2014 are now drifting apart.

Earlier, the friction in ties was only with Pakistan. But in the past six years, other issues have also propped up in the neighbourhood. The "deterioration" in ties with Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka, combined with the "economic catastrophe", has given China the opportunity to make aggressive incursions, Gandhi had said.

In a point-by-point rebuttal to the former Congress president, Jaishankar said the ties with several neighbouring and key regional partners have deepened over the past six years.

"Bhutan finds a stronger security and development partner. And unlike 2013, they don’t worry about their cooking gas. Ask their households," he said.

"Afghanistan sees completed projects (Salma Dam, Parliament), expanded training and serious connectivity. Ask the Afghan street," Jaishankar added.

"And Pakistan (that you skipped) surely notes the difference between Balakot and Uri on the one hand, and Sharm-el-Sheikh, Havana and 26/11 on the other. Ask yourself," the Minister further tweeted.

See S Jaishankar's Rebuttal to Gandhi on Twitter

Jaishankar and Gandhi had squared off on Twitter last month as well, after the latter accused the Modi government of lying to the nation on incursions made by China in eastern Ladakh sector. Their tirade over geopolitical issues comes amid the ongoing border standoff between India and China, which has entered into tenth week.

