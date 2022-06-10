Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 10 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Friday alleged that the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is trying to threaten the people ready to give evidence against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by lodging new cases against them.

"They are trying to threaten the persons who are ready to give evidence against the Chief Minister and the government. And the government sent the vigilance to another accused and he was kidnapped. His phone was snatched and he was released without relating to any case. Now a team of 12 police officers has been constituted to enquire into the conspiracy against the government," Satheesan said.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Now Available for Sale in India via Amazon.

"What is the meaning of this? They are threatening the people who are ready to give evidence against the government. That is the only reason they are doing these things. This is because the government is scared," he added.

Speaking on the case registered against Kerala gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh on the complaint lodged by former minister KT Jaleel, Satheesan said, "I don't think that this case will stand. This will not go even the veranda of a court. A lady who is also accused in this case has given a confession statement before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court as per section 164 of CrPC. After giving a confession statement, how can a state government take a case against her? That confession statement has evidentiary value. How can the government take the case against her?"

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Sharp Shooter Harkamal Ranu Arrested From Punjab's Bathinda.

Former Kerala minister and CPI(M) leader KT Jaleel on Wednesday filed a police complaint against allegations levelled by Kerala gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh.

According to Jaleel, a conspiracy hatched by Swapna Suresh and former MLA PC George and BJP to tarnish the image of the state government. "Allegations against me are baseless. This is a BJP and UDF conspiracy. They are trying to tarnish the image of the government. This conspiracy should be investigated," said Jaleel.

According to the Leader of the Opposition, the state government is sending middlemen to settle the case with the Central government as the Central agencies are investigating the case.

"Government is using the police in this case. They are sending middlemen to settle the case with the Central Government. Because as per the procedure, the Central agencies have to take over the case. And they have to further investigate it. Unfortunately one year back, another accused person submitted a confession statement before the Customs court under section 108 of the Customs act. But that was not further investigated," he added.

He claimed that there was a settlement between the CPI(M) leadership in Kerala and BJP leadership in Central Government in the case.

"They reached an agreement. Because the Sangh Parivar decided to have a Congress-mukt Bharat. This government wanted to continue their rule here. So they reached an agreement. On the basis of that agreement, that investigation was stopped. Further, it was not investigated. Now the same thing has come up again and this lady has given a confession statement," Satheesan added.

Swapna Suresh on Tuesday revealed that she has declared in court the involvement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife and daughter in the matter.

"I have already given 164 statements in court about a threat to my life. I have declared in court about all the people involved in this case. I have also filed a petition seeking protection in court. They are considering it. I have declared in the court about what is the involvement of M Sivasankar (then principal secretary to Kerala CMO), the Chief Minister, CM's wife Kamala, CM's daughter Veena, his secretary CM Raveendran, then Chief Secretary Nalini Netto IAS, then minister KT Jaleel," she said.

Swapna claimed that baggage containing currency was sent to Vijayan when he was in Dubai in 2016. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)