Patna (Bihar) [India], July 17 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday hailed the state government decision to provide 125 units of free electricity and said this will benefit a total of 1 crore 67 lakh families in the state.

"Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has announced free electricity up to 125 units...This will benefit a total of 1 crore 67 lakh families in the state, this is a golden day for those who use less than 125 units" Samrat Choudhary said.

Also Read | Mohan Bhagwat's 'Leaders Should Retire at 75' Remarks: CM Siddaramaiah Says 'RSS Signal onNarendra Modi's Retirement Is BJP's Golden Chance to Name Dalit PM'.

He also assured that the state government would install solar power panels on rooftops within the next three years.

"In the next three years, solar power plants will be installed on the rooftops or at nearby public places to provide benefits. Under the Kutir Jyoti scheme, for extremely poor families, the State government will bear the entire cost of installing solar power plants, and for the rest, the government will provide appropriate support," he said.

Also Read | Ola, Uber Strike in Maharashtra: Drivers Demand Reduced Commission Rates, Fixed Base Price Like Local Cabs and Implementation of Aggregator Policy by State Government.

Union Minister Jitan Ram Majhi also welcomed the decision. "The decision of the Nitish government is welcome. 125 units of electricity have been made free. This will provide relief to the people. There will be no reduction in revenue due to this," he said.

Ahead of Bihar elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today announced that eligible domestic consumers across the state will receive up to 125 units of electricity free of cost starting August 1, a move set to benefit around 1.67 crore families.

Kumar said that the government has also decided to install solar power plants on the rooftops or in nearby public places for domestic consumers within the next three years.

"We have also decided that in the next three years, with the consent of all these domestic consumers, solar power plants will be installed on their rooftops or at nearby public places to provide benefits," the Bihar CM added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)