India News | Golden Opportunity: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Announces 2% Fee for Converting B-Khata to A-Khata for 100-day Period

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday announced that the State government is offering a "golden opportunity" of 100 days for the conversion of B Khata to an A Khata at a reduced 2 per cent fee instead of 5 per cent. The initiative gives a total of 60 per cent discount.

"Today, there is a special announcement: We are offering a 'Golden Opportunity' for a 100-day period. Typically, converting a B-Khata to an A-Khata requires a 5% guidance value fee. However, for these 100 days, citizens who apply and provide correct documentation will only be charged a 2% fee, a 60% discount," he said.

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"For example, if a property is valued at Rs 1 crore, the fee would normally be Rs 5 lakhs; under this scheme, it will be reduced to Rs 2 lakhs," he added.

The Deputy CM noted that a campaign "Namma Khate, Namma Hakku" has been launched to secure property rights for 2.3 million owners at their doorsteps.

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"We have launched the 'Namma Khate, Namma Hakku' (Our Khata, Our Right) campaign to secure property rights for 2.3 million owners at their doorsteps. Of these, 1.6 million are A-Khatas (properties with clear titles, tax history, and approved plans). There are also 700,000 B-Khatas," he said.

Shivakumar further emphasised that the government has decided to increase the violation limit (deviations from the original plan, like extra floors, balcony, etc) of buildings up to 15 per cent from 5 per cent after reviewing the restrictions on providing electricity and water to buildings with violations in order to help thousands of families get basic utilities.

"Based on Supreme Court guidelines, we have reviewed the restrictions on providing electricity and water to buildings with violations. Currently, only buildings with violations up to 5% are eligible. We are deciding in the next cabinet meeting to increase this limit to 15%, which will help thousands of families get basic utilities," he said.

"We are also introducing a 'Setback Relaxation' of up to 50% for standard plot sizes (20x30, 30x40, 40x60) given the high land value in Bengaluru," he added. (ANI)

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