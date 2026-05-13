Kerala: Thief Returns Stolen Jewellery With Apology Note, Seeks Withdrawal of Police Case in Thrissur

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In an unusual turn of events in Kerala’s Thrissur district, a thief who allegedly stole gold ornaments from a house returned most of the jewellery along with a handwritten apology note requesting the family to withdraw the police complaint. The incident was reported from Ariyannur, where the family had earlier informed police about the theft of gold ornaments weighing around 10 sovereigns, as reported in TOI. According to police, the accused later returned approximately eight sovereigns of the stolen jewellery and left behind a note expressing regret over the theft. The note reportedly appealed to the family not to pursue the case further.

Family Alerts Police After Jewellery Is Returned

Despite the unexpected return of the ornaments, the family informed the police about the development instead of quietly accepting the jewellery. Officials subsequently seized the returned items and produced them before a court as part of the ongoing investigation. Kerala Shocker: 36-Year-Old Woman Booked Under POCSO Act for Alleged S*xual Abuse of 17-Year-Old Boy in Kasaragod.

Police officials said efforts are continuing to identify and trace the accused. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the remaining stolen ornaments have been recovered.

Apology Note Becomes Key Part of Investigation

Investigators are also examining the apology note left with the jewellery. While the exact contents were not officially released, reports said the accused expressed remorse and urged the complainants to withdraw the case. Kerala Shocker: 27-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling Into Unbarricaded Roadside Pit in Idukki’s Thodupuzha.

Police sources indicated that forensic examination of the note and related evidence may help in identifying the suspect. Officers are also reviewing local surveillance footage and other leads connected to the theft.

Similar Incidents Reported Earlier in Kerala

Kerala has witnessed a few similar incidents in previous years where stolen valuables were returned along with apology letters. In some cases, suspects claimed financial distress or guilt as the reason for returning the stolen items.

However, legal experts note that returning stolen property does not automatically nullify a criminal offence, and police investigations generally continue once a formal complaint has been registered. The latest case has drawn attention locally because of the rare gesture of returning the valuables with a written apology.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).