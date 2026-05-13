Kaddu Found Safe: Beloved Delhi Airport Dog Rescued in Dwarka After Months of Search

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Kaddu, a well-known community dog loved by frequent flyers and staff at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, has been found safe in the Dwarka area after being missing for weeks. The update was shared on social media by a user named Tanya, who posted a video showing the elderly stray resting calmly beside her rescuer. The post quickly drew emotional responses from animal lovers and volunteers who had closely followed the search efforts.

“After months of relentless searching, she’s finally safe,” Tanya wrote while sharing the clip online. Although the exact date and circumstances of Kaddu’s recovery could not be independently verified, animal welfare activists confirmed that the dog is now receiving medical care, food, and rest. Mall Dog Laila Found: Missing for Over 100 Days, Mumbai’s Beloved Stray Dog Found in Borivali’s IC Colony (Watch Video).

Delhi Airport Dog Kaddu Found Safe

Kaddu has been found. ♥️ After months of relentless searching, she’s finally safe. But we will never forget how @DelhiAirportGMR and @DelhiAirport mercilessly relocated a harmless community dog. Still, kindness won in the end. God is always on the side of kindness. Thus… pic.twitter.com/mKFWhw4tgs — Tanya (@SnooopSnoopy) May 12, 2026

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Animal welfare group Save Delhi NCR Dogs also shared a reunion video on Instagram showing an activist breaking down in tears after spotting Kaddu. In its post, the group described the rescue as the result of “days of searching, tireless trekking, and holding onto hope.”

Social media users celebrated the development, with many calling it the “best news of the day” and praising volunteers who searched different parts of Delhi to trace the missing dog. Delhi Airport Dog Attacks: DIAL Issues Advisory After Rise in Stray Dog Incidents, Urges Passengers To Avoid Feeding Animals.

Kaddu, a 14-year-old female dog known for her calm and friendly nature, had reportedly lived around Terminal 3 of IGI Airport for several years. Travellers and airport workers frequently shared stories online about feeding her and interacting with her around the terminals.

Kaddu went missing around March 26, alongside another community dog named Brownie, triggering concern among local feeders and animal welfare activists. The issue soon escalated into a wider debate over the treatment of stray dogs at the airport.

Public outrage intensified in early April after videos circulated online showing another dog, Dholu, allegedly being tied with ropes and dragged across Terminal 1. Activists and social media users questioned whether some airport dogs were being forcibly relocated from the premises.

The controversy led to online campaigns using hashtags such as #BringKadduBack and #JusticeForDholu, with several users demanding accountability from airport authorities.

The matter later reached Patiala House Court after complaints were filed by animal feeders Rashim Sharma and Rekha Arora. On April 29, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Pranav Joshi reportedly criticised the police investigation as “inadequate” and lacking “serious efforts.” The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 26.

Delhi Police informed the court that legal opinion was being sought on whether an FIR should be registered in connection with the case.

Amid growing public scrutiny, Delhi Airport issued a statement earlier this year saying that several community dogs live near the airport terminals and are regularly cared for under veterinary supervision. The airport also said it became aware of Kaddu’s disappearance through social media posts and expressed hope that the dog would be found safe.

While airport authorities referred to concerns involving a dog accused of biting two people, many travellers and activists defended the community animals, saying they had interacted with them regularly without any aggressive incidents.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).