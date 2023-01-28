Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): Uddhav Thackeray on Friday thrashed the Eknath Shinde faction calling them "gaddar" (traitor), and said that they are now inducting "heere" (diamonds) now.

Thackeray's remarks came after BJP leader Advay Hire Patil joined hands with Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) today.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall in National Capital on January 29.

"It was good that Gaddars (traitors) are gone and now we have got heere (diamond). I am happy that we have got to know how a party ( BJP) works, Advay Hire has explained it better than me. We have suffered that for 25 years," Thackeray said.

Patil, who was a BJP leader from Malegaon in Nashik, said, "I never asked for a post from BJP but always raised the issue of farmers. When BJP is not helping the farmers in any way, I have decided to join hands with Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena."

Also Read | Kamal Haasan's Party Makkal Needhi Maiam's Website Hacked, Denies Miscreants' Claim of Party's Merger With Congress.

Thackeray further remarking on a survey projecting the Maha Vikas Aghadi win in the Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and said that the projection shows a "very cautious number" and said that the alliance will win at least 40 seats out of 48 in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"The projection of 34 Lok Sabha seats to MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) in a recent survey is a very cautious number projected by the survey agency. I am sure MVA will win at least 40 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election," Thackeray said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)