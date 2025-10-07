Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that the state government is striving to establish a robust healthcare system through infrastructure development.

He added that the state government has taken several initiatives in this direction, including establishment of PGI Satellite Centre in Una, providing advanced equipments at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla and expansion of Him Care Scheme. The government is also focusing on adopting digital health systems to improve primary healthcare services and strengthening the workforce.

Chief Minister Sukhu stated that patients robotic surgery facility has been made available at Atal Super Specialty Institute, Chamiana, and Tanda Medical College. Robotic surgery will be gradually introduced at other medical colleges as well.

The Chief Minister said the integration of digital health information systems from the sub-centre level to the state level aims to improve efficiency in healthcare services. The state government has increased the remuneration of essential technical staff, including radiographers and X-ray technicians.

To address staff shortages in the health department, the government has approved the recruitment of 200 medical officers, 38 assistant professors in various super-specialty departments, and 400 staff nurses as job trainees. This will enhance the efficiency of medical colleges and hospitals across the state and ensure that people have easy access to specialized healthcare facilities.

Earlier on October 3, Chief Minister Sukhu directed all the administrative secretaries to set clear targets and complete the pending tasks to extend benefits of development projects to the people.

In a high level meeting with all the administrative secretaries here today, the chief minister said that the state government from the very first day had been working to ensure good governance and betterment of the people of the state. He said that the Chief Secretary would regularly review the progress of departmental projects.

As the welfare of the state and its people was the top priority of the present state government, he asked all secretaries to work with dedication to implement plans and schemes on the ground to make Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state. He directed that the expansion of Kangra airport should be expedited alongwith other works related to tourism projects. (ANI)

