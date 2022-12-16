Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 16 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Friday said that the state government is committed to providing all assistance and cooperation to the families of deceased defence personnel.

Speaking after inaugurating Vijay Diwas organised by National Sainik Memorial Management Trust here on Friday, the BJP CM said "Be it in pre or post-independence, Bangla Liberation War, Kargil or any other wars, the soldiers from Karnataka have sacrificed their lives for the cause of the nation, and in their memory, 'Vijay Diwas' is observed.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Five Students Drown in Krishna River, Search Operation Underway.

"The services of defence forces are supreme and they join the forces despite being aware of the fact that they must be ready for any kind of sacrifice. They will not be alive to see the victory for the nation as they might have sacrificed their lives in protecting the nation and its citizens," he said.

He further said that one of the best qualities of a man is adjusting to nature, and it is the soldiers who survive in the harshest weather conditions and fight.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Stalker Kills Minor Girl by Hitting Her Neck With Sword in Jalore, Caught and Thrashed by Villagers; Arrested.

"I salute all those brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation and those injured in such occasions after ensuring victory for the nation. Their sacrifice brought victory to the country and kept its citizens safe. This has helped the citizens to live peacefully," he said.

The Karnataka CM also said that Indian forces are fully equipped to push back the enemies before they enter Indian soil.

"The Indian armed forces are fully equipped to push back the enemies before they enter Indian soil. This is due to the leadership quality of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country is safe because of the armed forces. They need to march towards progress and the responsibility is on them to provide a good life to the citizens," he added.

Other than the Karnataka CM, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Sainik Welfare and Rehabilitation Department Director Brig MB Shashidhar and others were also present at the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)