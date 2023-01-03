Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 3 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Tuesday alleged that the governors are acting like Chief Ministers of the states.

While attending a seminar at Kochi organized by All India Lawyers Union (AILU) on the subject of Centre-State Relations, the DMK MP said, "Every bill which the Central government brings shifts the powers of the state. The Central government is not believing in the power of the State government. The Governor is to create a hindrance. Governors became tools of their masters. They do not realise that they were the nominees of the President of India. The Governor acts like Chief Minister of the state."

The DMK MP further alleged that the Central Government does not believe in democracy.

"They use all agencies to dismantle and take over elected governments. It just shows that they do not believe in the fabric of democracy. They are making democracy into a game today. Is this not anti-national, is this not anti-people? Are we anti-national or are they anti-national?" she said.

She further said that the Central government is exerting political power over religion.

"They have taken money from the state government and do not give back (GST). Ministers of the Central Government don't believe in giving us the right answers. Every bill has something," she added.

The DMK MP further accused the Centre of interfering in the education policy of the state.

"Today Tamil Nadu faces problems from NEET. They are interfering in the education policy of the state. We understand what our students need. We have gone beyond your education policy. They do not understand who we are, and what the country is," Kanimozhi added. (ANI)

