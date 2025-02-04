Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 4 (ANI): The Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, felicitated the officers and cadets who represented Telangana at the Republic Day Parade Contingent 2025, at a special ceremony held at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

The Governor presented mementoes to senior NCC officers and contingent members in recognition of their achievements in the national capital on Republic Day.

Also Read | Patna Accident: Chaos on Marine Drive After 6 Vehicles Collide With Each Other, None Hurt.

Commending the role of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in shaping young minds, the Governor lauded its contribution in instilling discipline, leadership, and a sense of social responsibility among the youth.

According to an official release from the Rajbhavan, the Telangana governor emphasized that NCC training camps equip cadets with the qualities necessary to become conscientious and responsible citizens.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: After Indore, MP Government To Launch Anti-Begging Drive in Bhopal.

Addressing the cadets, the Governor underscored the importance of NCC in fostering leadership, courage, self-confidence, and discipline. He urged educational institutions to actively encourage greater student participation in the NCC.

During the ceremony, the Governor also felicitated the senior NCC officers and contingent members, with mementoes in recognition of their achievements.

The event was attended by VM Reddy, Deputy Director General, NCC TS and AP; Smita Sabharwal, IAS, Principal Secretary, Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture; Dr Yogita Rana, IAS, Secretary, Education Department; senior officers from the NCC; and G Pallavi Deputy Secretary to Governor, other officials from Raj Bhavan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)