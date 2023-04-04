Kolkata, April 4 (PTI) Leader of opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said Governor CV Ananda Bose must act to protect "nationalists", urging him to immediately recommend the Centre's intervention for handling the situation in violence-hit Hooghly and Howrah districts.

Speaking to reporters, Adhikari claimed Bose was yet to play an active role in the state's affairs like his predecessors.

"West Bengal had several renowned governors, from Gopal Krishna Gandhi to Jagdeep Dhankhar. We have seen how they played an active role. Unfortunately, we are yet to witness any such role of the present governor. He must act to protect the nationalists," the BJP leader said.

"We demand that the governor immediately recommend Centre's intervention to handle the situation in Rishra in Hooghly, and Shibpur in the Howrah district. Central forces should be deployed in those areas for at least a month," he said.

Reacting to Adhikari's statement, Bose said he welcomes such criticism and that critics are the best teachers.

"They are my illustrious predecessors. They are all great people, I am an ordinary human being. Comparison is only between comparables... I respect my friend Suvendu Adhikari for criticising me. Critics are the best teachers. He has held a mirror before me. I thank him for it. Please be critical, that will improve me," he told a press conference.

The governor visited the violence-hit areas of Hooghly district during the day, and said hooligans will not be allowed to take the law into their hands.

The ruling TMC said Adhikari's comment showed his lack of respect for Raj Bhavan.

"During Jagdeep Dhankhar's tenure, BJP leaders like Suvendu Adhikari used to behave as if Raj Bhavan was their second home. The comments by Adhikari reflect that they want the Raj Bhavan to turn into a BJP branch office," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar led a BJP delegation to the Raj Bhavan in the evening, and told Bose about their concerns regarding the situation in the two districts.

"We informed the governor about the worsening law and order situation in the state. We have requested him to immediately seek central intervention to protect the state from slipping into the hands of anti-nationals and goons," Majumdar said.

