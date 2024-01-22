Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Monday alleged that priests and staff of a Shri Ram temple here, under the control of the state government, faced 'repression' while the entire country celebrated the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Against the background of the BJP alleging a 'ban' by the DMK regime for celebrations and public screening to mark the consecration, Ravi, underscored his visit to a temple here and seemingly backed the Saffron party's accusation.

The Governor said on X: "This morning I visited Sri Kodandaramaswami Temple, West Mambalam, Chennai, and offered prayers to Prabhu Sri Ram for the well-being of all. This temple is under HR & CE Dept. (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department of the state government)."

He alleged: "There was an all-pervasive sense of invisible fear and apprehensions writ large on the faces of priests and temple staff. A stark contrast to the festive environment in the rest of the country. While the entire country is celebrating the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla, the temple premises here exude a sense of acute repression."

The TN government has dismissed the BJP's allegation that permission is denied by the HR and CE Department to hold celebrations in temples to mark the Ayodhya ceremony.

