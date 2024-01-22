Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is a trust that has been given the responsibility of the construction and management of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The trust was set up by the Government of India in February 2020. The trust is composed of 15 trustees, of which 9 are permanent and 6 are nominated members with each member must be a practicing Hindu. The Trust was created as per the verdict of the Supreme Court on the M Siddiq(D) Thr Lrs v/s Mahant Suresh Das & Ors case. The court directed the central government to set up a trust to oversee and manage the construction of the Ram Mandir temple within three months of the judgement. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Aarti Timings: How To Book Aarti Passes and Things To Know About Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony.

The nine members of the Trust include:

Parasaran: represented Shri Ram Lalla Virajmaan

Four religious leaders from various temples across India

A representative from the Nirmohi Akhara

Two prominent civilians from Ayodhya district

A Dalit representative

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust in the Lok Sabha on February 5, 2020.

The trust was awarded the disputed 2.77-acre land as well as the 67.703-acre land acquired under the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act, 1993 following the Supreme Court verdict in this regard.

A total of 12 of 15 members of the trust were nominated by the Central government. Kesava Parasaran, the former Attorney General who represented Shri Ram Lalla Virajmaan in the Ayodhya case, was made the acting chairman.

On 19 February 2020, the trust nominated the rest of its members and elected Mahant Nrityagopal Das as the chairman.

In 1992, senior trustees had signed an agreement with C.B. Sompura for architecture design services was revalidated with additional provisions.

In November 2020, the trust appointed Larsen & Toubro as the design & build contractor and Tata Consulting Engineers as the project manager consultant for the construction of the temple.

In February 2020, further contracts were signed with Tata Consulting Engineers and Design Associates Inc. for the development of the 67-acre temple complex.

