Ayodhya, January 22: All the members of the Mukesh Ambani family will be present personally at Ayodhya to witness the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla. Antilia, the Ambani residence, is decorated as the nation gets ready to welcome Lord Shri Ram. An Anna Seva Bhandara was also being organised. Reliance Industries said the temples at Reliance premises across the country will celebrate with special puja today.

These include various temples in Reliance facilities such as in Mumbai, Jamnagar, Dahej, Nagothane, Hazira, Silvassa, Halol, Hoshiarpur, Nagpur, Shahdol, Kakinada and various other locations. Reliance Industries has declared a holiday to enable the lakhs of Reliance family to celebrate and join the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Devotees Take Holy Dip in Ganga River at Varanasi Despite Severe Cold Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration.

In Ayodhya, Jio has set up additional towers for enhanced and seamless network, Multiple Cells on Wheels (CoWs) placed across key locations for ubiquitous connectivity, charging stations set up across key paths to help visitors charge their devices constantly. (Some of these charging stations will be permanent installations in Ayodhya), support for setting up 'May I Help You' desks at important locations.

In collaboration with Doordarshan, Live Telecast and real-time updates of Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony will available on JioTV, JioTV+ and JioNews. JioTV will provide customers with comprehensive details about the ceremony, including rituals, traditions, and cultural significance. This exclusive content will deepen the audience's understanding and appreciation of this auspicious occasion. Ayodhya Weather Forecast: Cold Day Conditions Predicted in Holy City on Ram Temple Consecration Day.

JioTV and JioNews will feature expert comments and analysis, offering viewers unique insights into the cultural and historical significance of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratisthan. Ayodhya is set to go down in history with the much-awaited Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple on Monday. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya will be held at around noon. Earlier in October, 2023. The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16, 2024.

Earlier, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The ceremony will be attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country. People from all walks of life including representatives of various tribal communities will also attend the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address this gathering on the occasion.

The Prime Minister will interact with workers associated with the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir. Prime Minister will also visit the Kuber Tila, where the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored. He will also perform Pooja and Darshan at this restored temple.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

