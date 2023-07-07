Jaipur, Jul 7 (PTI) The Governors of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh discussed issues related to the states in a meeting held on Friday where they suggested extending the benefits of Centre's development schemes in border districts and strengthening the security in the districts.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said extra vigilance should be exercised in the border districts in view of the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the states.

Steps should be taken to strengthen internal security system and incorporate modern technology to catch criminals and prevent crime, Mishra said.

He also expressed the need to resolve the pending issues related to the border districts and its development. Mishra said officers from both states should implement changes in accordance with a survey conducted on revenue disputes between the states.

Mishra said benefits of central government's development schemes related to girl child education, health care, tribal welfare should also reach the border districts in both states.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel said there was a need for the officers of the bordering states to work jointly on issues related to development.

Mishra and Patel also said policies should be formulated to provide employment opportunities within the states so that the migration of people for jobs is curbed.

He also said that all the basic facilities including security, education, housing, drinking water, medical and health should be ensured for migrant workers and their families.

