Mumbai, July 7: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray on Friday called on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and sought a halt on recovery of loans from farmers in Nashik by the district bank.

Raj Thackeray said that the Nashik District Central Cooperative Bank has been pursuing the recovery of its loans to the peasants though monsoon has not yet set in property in the state. MNS President Raj Thackeray Claims ‘Mystery Dargah’ Coming Up in Arabian Sea off Mahim in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Watch Video: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray meets CM Eknath Shinde at his residence. pic.twitter.com/yQD6qnwzsf — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

“The sowing is also low and proceeding slowly due to lack of rains… In such a scenario the NDCCB is going after the farmers and forcing them to repay their small loans,” he told the CM. Raj Thackeray Becomes Grandfather as Amit, Mitali Thackeray Welcome Baby Boy.

Taking cognisance after the discussion, Shinde called up the NDCCB officers and directed them not to hound the farmers for the small recoveries. Raj Thackeray also brought up the issue of the redevelopment of the Worli BDD Chawls and other housing projects with the CM.

The MNS leader’s sudden visit to the CM sparked speculation as the past couple of days there is a strong buzz that the warring cousins – Shiv Sena-UBT President and ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray and MNS leader Raj Thackeray – may probably consider joining hands. However, both the parties have ruled out any such possibilities in the foreseeable future, though the two feuding leaders have kept mum on the issue.

