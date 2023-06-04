Siddharthnagar (UP), Jun 4 (PTI) Former Jharkhand chief minister and senior BJP leader Raghubar Das on Sunday said the central government is being run according to the Constitution for the last nine years.

Das was here to attend an event organised to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in its last nine years.

The nine years of the Modi government has been the "golden era" of India, he told reporters.

In these nine years, the respect of India and Indians has increased all over the world and Prime Minister Modi has emerged as the world's most popular leader, Das said.

Urban Development and Energy Minister of Uttar Pradesh AK Sharma was also present on this occasion.

The former chief minister said that in the 2024 elections, the BJP will get more than 400 seats under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

He also hit out at the Congress party accusing it of doing communal politics.

